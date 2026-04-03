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Vintage Ornamental Egg by leonieruth
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Vintage Ornamental Egg

As it is Easter I thought I’d share this egg. It used to belong to Paul’s grandmother. He says that as a child he can remember it always being in her China cabinet. Now we are keeping it safe. Would love to find out a bit more about these eggs.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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