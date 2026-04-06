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Bee Food
A weed is only a weed if you don’t want it growing in your garden. I always let a few dandelions grow in my garden to provide early nectar for the bees emerging from their winter sleep. Plus I love their joyous colour.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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6th April 2026 3:17pm
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