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Bee Food by leonieruth
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Bee Food

A weed is only a weed if you don’t want it growing in your garden. I always let a few dandelions grow in my garden to provide early nectar for the bees emerging from their winter sleep. Plus I love their joyous colour.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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