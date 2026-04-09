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Remembrance by leonieruth
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Remembrance

On this day, 25 years ago, we lost my father-in-law. He was a great man and it was a privilege to have known him. He left school at the age of 14 to start working as a miner at the local colliery to support his widowed mother and his brothers. A job he did for twenty years before re-entering education and achieving a degree in law, specialising in industrial and employment law. He returned to the colliery as a Deputy in charge of shifts. At the same time he used his qualification to help those in need wishing his industry. He was also a great mentor who showed me that, even in those moments when I felt worthless, anything was possible if you put your mind to it.
9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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