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186. Summer Snowflake by leonieruth
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186. Summer Snowflake

I thought this was a snowdrop until I looked it up. This gardening lark is one big learning curve.
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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