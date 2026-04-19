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Regimental Cap Badge by leonieruth
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Regimental Cap Badge

This was worn by my father whilst serving with the Cameronians Scottish Rifles 1939-45. He saw action in France, Italy and Belgium. I was named after the daughter of the family he was billeted with towards the end of the war.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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