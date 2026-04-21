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My Happy Place by leonieruth
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My Happy Place

Slowly coming together. This is a before photo as I am hoping to improve my tiny back garden by turning it into an Italian style courtyard.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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