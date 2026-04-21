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197 / 365
My Happy Place
Slowly coming together. This is a before photo as I am hoping to improve my tiny back garden by turning it into an Italian style courtyard.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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21st April 2026 12:19pm
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