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199. In The Evening Sunlight by leonieruth
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199. In The Evening Sunlight

I was sitting in my garden this evening and just had to get a shot of these bleeding heart flowers illuminated in the glow of the evening sun.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely light and colors
April 27th, 2026  
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