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200. Planting Out by leonieruth
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200. Planting Out

Busy day planting in the garden. Trying to grow edibles in hanging baskets this year. Salad leaves and spinach so far. Also renewing my herbs.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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