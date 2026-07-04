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267. Cheeky Selfie by leonieruth
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267. Cheeky Selfie

I was at a steampunk event in Chesterfield, UK when this character approached us. Of course photos had to be taken and I couldn’t resist getting a photo of my reflection.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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