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Home Made Vanilla Ice Cream by leonieruth
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Home Made Vanilla Ice Cream

First time making ice cream in the ice cream maker I inherited from my mother. Pleased with the result.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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