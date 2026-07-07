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Ahhh……This Is The Life by leonieruth
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Ahhh……This Is The Life

Sunshine, a soft breeze, the gently rolling hills and no one else in sight. Enjoying the peace and quiet of Lathkill Dale, near Bakewell, in the Peak District, UK
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
July 7th, 2026  
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