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Bagging The Bag by leonieruth
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Bagging The Bag

I am trying to clear up and prep the room for decorating but Monty has other ideas.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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