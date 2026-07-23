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284 / 365
Woo Grain
Playing with textures 1. Wood grain on an antique organ stool which belonged to my great grandmother.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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23rd July 2026 11:00am
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