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Checking The Measurements by leonieruth
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Checking The Measurements

House revamp means I need new interior design ideas. Spent a couple of hours in IKEA today looking at things I can “hack” to get the look I want.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Leonieruth

@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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