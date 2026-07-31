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Checking The Measurements
House revamp means I need new interior design ideas. Spent a couple of hours in IKEA today looking at things I can “hack” to get the look I want.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Leonieruth
@leonieruth
I am a retired nurse living in South Yorkshire, UK. Positioned between the spectacular Peak District and the haunting East Coast plus being I have...
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31st July 2026 1:02pm
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