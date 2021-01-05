Previous
Self Portrait by leoseverini
Self Portrait

The first photo for the project I wanted to be a self portrait. I want to make this project a photographic journey throw the year 2021.
Take photos of simple things, every day.

5th January 2021

Leonardo Severini

