Tallinn Central Square Market

Initially, my 365project plan was to only post photos that were taken on the same day. With a new month, I've decided to make a change and post images based on a theme. In the late summer of 2019, I had the great pleasure of attending my nephew's wedding in Estonia so my experience in Estonia, I've decided, will be the theme of this month.



This was my introduction to Tallinn: the Central Square of the Old Town, a UNESCO heritage site and one of the most amazing places I've been to.