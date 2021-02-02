Previous
Toompea, Tallinn: Upper Old Town by lesc
Toompea, Tallinn: Upper Old Town

Toompea is the location of the center of the Government of Estonia and the Riigikogu (parliament), both of which are often simply referred to as Toompea.

This shot was taken from one of the south towers that ring the city walls. The light beautifully reveals details in the medieval cluster of buildings.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Les Coleman

@lesc
