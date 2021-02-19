Previous
Toompea Castle,Tallinn, Estonia by lesc
50 / 365

Toompea Castle,Tallinn, Estonia

This castle is thought to be the oldest and the largest architectural complex of Estonia. At first, the castle was meant to be a fortress, but later it became the symbol of authority.
Les Coleman

Diana ace
Lovely clear shot, nice shapes and colours.
February 19th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wonderfully composed, a very beautiful structure and cool history!
February 19th, 2021  
