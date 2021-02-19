Sign up
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Toompea Castle,Tallinn, Estonia
This castle is thought to be the oldest and the largest architectural complex of Estonia. At first, the castle was meant to be a fortress, but later it became the symbol of authority.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
2
0
Les Coleman
@lesc
50
photos
11
followers
31
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely clear shot, nice shapes and colours.
February 19th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wonderfully composed, a very beautiful structure and cool history!
February 19th, 2021
