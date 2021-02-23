Previous
Lai Street, Tallinn, Estonia by lesc
54 / 365

Lai Street, Tallinn, Estonia

A typical street in the old town. Lai in English is wide. So here's Wide Street.
23rd February 2021

Les Coleman

@lesc
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the cobbled street and old buildings.
February 23rd, 2021  
