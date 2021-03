A Lycian rock tomb, Fethiye, Turkey

Carved into the side of a Turkish mountain is the ornate facade of ancient Lycian tombs.



The Lycians believed that their dead were transported to the afterlife by magic-winged creatures. They placed their honoured dead in geographically high places such as a cliffside. Dating back to the 4th century, many of the numerous entryways are adorned with tall Romanesque columns and intricate reliefs.