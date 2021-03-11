Previous
Rock-cut historic church, Cappadocia, Turkey by lesc
Rock-cut historic church, Cappadocia, Turkey

Famous for its fairy chimneys, Cappadocia is also renowned for its rock-cut historic churches adorned with beautiful and hidden frescoes.

A popular destination for adventurers, the thousand-year-old hand-crafted historical churches are located in Göreme and surrounding areas.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Les Coleman

@lesc
