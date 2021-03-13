Sign up
72 / 365
Gatherer
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Les Coleman
@lesc
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Les Coleman
The landscape of Cappadocia in central Turkey is surreal, fantastical and simply mind-mending. This shot hints at that reality punctuated with a figure adding drama to an otherwise monocolour landscape.
March 13th, 2021
