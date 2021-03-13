Previous
Gatherer by lesc
72 / 365

Gatherer

13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Les Coleman

@lesc
19% complete

Les Coleman
The landscape of Cappadocia in central Turkey is surreal, fantastical and simply mind-mending. This shot hints at that reality punctuated with a figure adding drama to an otherwise monocolour landscape.
