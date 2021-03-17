Fairy Chimneys, Cappadocia, Turkey

Fairy Chimneys are not magical. Rather they are surreal, enchanting and sublime. Like mushrooms popping out of the ground, fairy chimneys exist due to a geologic process that began millions of years ago, when volcanic eruptions rained ash across the Anatolian plateau. The ash was transformed into a resilient, porous rock that was covered by a layer of basalt. Over the millennia the softer tuff eroded away, giving way to pillars that stand as tall as 130 feet. The harder basalt erodes more slowly, forming a protective cap.