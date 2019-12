Tiny Does Christmas

Help I've fallen and can't get up ......





Omg it's 10 degree with the wind chill factor and so windy. There was a little christmas tree involved but the wind kept knocking it down. The sand is frozen and I didn't bring a shovel with me. I can't tell you how many times I tried to get the shot in my head. I moved everything to 3 different locations hoping to get them to stay upright. I finally got one with Tiny upright but this shows the struggle. We were both over it when I finally gave up.