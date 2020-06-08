Sign up
Photo 918
Dusted Off The Kayak
Joining in on the Five plus Two love of selfies- sunglasses. Sunglasses make taking a selfie easier because they hide your eyes, which is a window to the soul. Give it a try and join the fun 😊
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3585
photos
201
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th June 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-sunglasses
katy
ace
Awww you look so cute! Impressive selfie while trying to balance a kayak! And look at those muscles! You have mad skills!
I got your lovely card today! Thank you so much
June 9th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lol
June 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great fun!
June 9th, 2020
I got your lovely card today! Thank you so much