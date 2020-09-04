Previous
Tiny by lesip
Tiny

Just thought I’d show just how tiny the mushrooms are in my default album for Sept. 4th . Just goes to show how much POV matters. No comments needed 😊
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Jean ace
Wow, it sure does. You really got down low for that other beautiful shot.
September 5th, 2020  
