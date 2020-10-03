Sign up
Photo 923
Bonetober Year 7
The next time she wakes me up at 5:30 am to go on a photo walk I'm going back in my box. Crap I forgot my mask .....
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
skeleton
halloween
bones
bones2020
wwpw2020
katy
ace
I think I have seen this view from the bridge before but it didn't look this fabulous because it didn't have Bones in it! I am guessing at 7:47 AM there were not enough people about to really worry about a mask either! Great shot
October 3rd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
She looks happy!
October 3rd, 2020
summerfield
ace
this cracks me up! boney, you make this leslie woman seem like a dictator! aces!
October 4th, 2020
