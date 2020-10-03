Previous
Bonetober Year 7 by lesip
The next time she wakes me up at 5:30 am to go on a photo walk I'm going back in my box. Crap I forgot my mask .....
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Leslie

katy ace
I think I have seen this view from the bridge before but it didn't look this fabulous because it didn't have Bones in it! I am guessing at 7:47 AM there were not enough people about to really worry about a mask either! Great shot
October 3rd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
She looks happy!
October 3rd, 2020  
summerfield ace
this cracks me up! boney, you make this leslie woman seem like a dictator! aces!
October 4th, 2020  
