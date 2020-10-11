Sign up
Photo 931
Bonetober Year 7
Okay, okay I’m coming he’s going as fast as he can . Yes, I’ll grab some napkins. What did you want to drink?
Got to love a food truck at the zoo.
11th October 2020
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3704
photos
196
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Tags
skeleton
,
zoo
,
halloween
,
bones
,
‘food
,
bones2020
,
truck’
Lin
ace
Adorable!
October 12th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL!
October 12th, 2020
katy
ace
So glad to hear Bones found some food to eat! A fun set up !
October 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
LOL. I hope you did not had to wait too long....
October 12th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Happy Bones could eat, and not that service was so slow that he became a skeleton!
October 12th, 2020
