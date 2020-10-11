Previous
Bonetober Year 7 by lesip
Bonetober Year 7

Okay, okay I’m coming he’s going as fast as he can . Yes, I’ll grab some napkins. What did you want to drink?

Got to love a food truck at the zoo.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Leslie

ace
Lin ace
Adorable!
October 12th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL!
October 12th, 2020  
katy ace
So glad to hear Bones found some food to eat! A fun set up !
October 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
LOL. I hope you did not had to wait too long....
October 12th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Happy Bones could eat, and not that service was so slow that he became a skeleton!
October 12th, 2020  
