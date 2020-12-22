Sign up
Photo 952
SMILE RED
When you have too much time on your hands and notice a small tree in front of Big Red. Wonder if the branches will hold my phone? yep ... Is my flashlight in my camera bag ? Yep
Selfie time it is ... LOL
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
winter
,
selfie
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! That's a fantastic selfie!
December 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
This is awesome! I have never seen you like this before and for that reason I’m giving it a FAV
December 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
fantastic selfie!
December 23rd, 2020
Lin
ace
How fabulously awesome is this!!! A must fav.
December 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
