SMILE RED by lesip
Photo 952

SMILE RED

When you have too much time on your hands and notice a small tree in front of Big Red. Wonder if the branches will hold my phone? yep ... Is my flashlight in my camera bag ? Yep
Selfie time it is ... LOL
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
marlboromaam ace
LOL! That's a fantastic selfie!
December 23rd, 2020  
katy ace
This is awesome! I have never seen you like this before and for that reason I’m giving it a FAV
December 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
fantastic selfie!
December 23rd, 2020  
Lin ace
How fabulously awesome is this!!! A must fav.
December 23rd, 2020  
