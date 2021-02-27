Sign up
Photo 989
Month Of Hearts
Found some very old rusty wire that came off the sand dune fencing. Folded it in a heart shape and noticed this seaweed so placed the heart in the sand. One more day ......
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th February 2021 7:20am
Tags
sand
,
heart
,
seaweed
,
wire
,
moh2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How lovely! You made a great image.
February 28th, 2021
