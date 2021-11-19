Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1030
Starry Starry Night
Blood Beaver Moon II. So it was also a very starry sky although my picture didn't capture them so I you tubed adding stars to a photo and came up with learning something new in photoshop elements. I really like it, what do you think?
Here's the tutorial I watched
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bf8CLK8po9Y&t=184s
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4168
photos
221
followers
96
following
282% complete
View this month »
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
Latest from all albums
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
1030
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
19th November 2021 4:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
,
full
,
i added stars
,
real moon fake stars
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close