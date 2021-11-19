Previous
Starry Starry Night by lesip
Photo 1030

Starry Starry Night

Blood Beaver Moon II. So it was also a very starry sky although my picture didn't capture them so I you tubed adding stars to a photo and came up with learning something new in photoshop elements. I really like it, what do you think?

Here's the tutorial I watched
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bf8CLK8po9Y&t=184s
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
