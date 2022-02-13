Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1045
Month Of Hearts 2022
We got a little snow last night.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4261
photos
212
followers
91
following
286% complete
View this month »
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Latest from all albums
1041
1042
35
1043
36
1044
1045
37
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th February 2022 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
heart
,
moh2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Magical
February 14th, 2022
katy
ace
It looks so very pretty. Fabulous heart
February 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close