Photo 1046
2022 Month Of Hearts
I bought a few cute cookies at the grocery store today. First things first ... pictures for my project
LOL
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
heart
cookie
moh2022
JackieR
I think I'd have had a nibble and then remembered the need for a photo
February 14th, 2022
