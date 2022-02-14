Previous
2022 Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1046

2022 Month Of Hearts

I bought a few cute cookies at the grocery store today. First things first ... pictures for my project
LOL
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Leslie

JackieR ace
I think I'd have had a nibble and then remembered the need for a photo
February 14th, 2022  
