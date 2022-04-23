Sign up
Photo 1064
The Big Gulp
back to the heron vs. fish story .... he managed to get the head in his mouth and little by little get it down his throat. Seeing was believing.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
2
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th April 2022 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
lunch
,
heron
katy
ace
FAV Fabulous color and light! What a superb photo with this amazing action!
April 26th, 2022
Bill
ace
What a great capture. This is just amazing.
April 26th, 2022
