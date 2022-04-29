Previous
Go Forth And Multiply by lesip
While most people see a weed, a photographer sees so many many pictures. I love dandelion season. My husband Bob, not so much.... LOL
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Corinne C ace
I love the composition and the fun of this pic
April 30th, 2022  
