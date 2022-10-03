Previous
Next
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Photo 1077

Bonetober Year 9

Bones- Down boy there's plenty of peanuts for you and your friends
Rocky- Who the heck are you?
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh. My. Word!!! You have outdone yourself with this one! The patience you have for getting the perfectg photo! FAV
October 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love this!
October 4th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
How did you persuade Rocky to visit Bones?
October 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fun. capture!
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise