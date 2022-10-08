Previous
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Photo 1082

Bones- Star light, star bright First star I see tonight;
I wish I may, I wish I might Have the wish I wish tonight

Leslie- the moon is not a star. While it shines just like many of the stars in the sky, its light comes from the sun, not itself. To be a star, a celestial body must be capable of igniting itself because of its mass. The moon's core has never ignited, so it does not fall under the definition of a star

Bones- I'm wishing anyway
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
LOL! I love his commitment!
I also love your creative set up and dedication to entertaining us with it every day! FAV
October 9th, 2022  
