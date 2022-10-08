Bonetober Year 9

Bones- Star light, star bright First star I see tonight;

I wish I may, I wish I might Have the wish I wish tonight



Leslie- the moon is not a star. While it shines just like many of the stars in the sky, its light comes from the sun, not itself. To be a star, a celestial body must be capable of igniting itself because of its mass. The moon's core has never ignited, so it does not fall under the definition of a star



Bones- I'm wishing anyway