Photo 1090
Bonetober Year 9
Leslie- Bones bend down and get lower
Bones- just take the picture so we can go see the pandas
Leslie- well if you don't cooperate I'm putting you in the car
Bones- You got to catch me first
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4513
photos
198
followers
88
following
298% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th October 2022 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
zoo
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2022
Rick
ace
Nice edit to this one.
October 17th, 2022
