Photo 1091
Bonetober Year 9
Bones- what are we doing?
Leslie- taking a picture of a manhole cover
Bones- why?????
Leslie- because I collect pictures of them
Bones- you are weird
Leslie- yes, yes I am .....LOL
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4515
photos
198
followers
88
following
298% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th October 2022 8:15am
skeleton
halloween
bones
selfie
manhole
bones2022
katy
ace
The most impressive part of this, aside from getting Bones to stand still long enough to take the photo, is it seems to have been taken by him from this perspective. Well done Leslie . Your preparation skills make the images so believable.
October 18th, 2022
