Previous
Next
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Photo 1091

Bonetober Year 9

Bones- what are we doing?

Leslie- taking a picture of a manhole cover

Bones- why?????

Leslie- because I collect pictures of them

Bones- you are weird

Leslie- yes, yes I am .....LOL
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
The most impressive part of this, aside from getting Bones to stand still long enough to take the photo, is it seems to have been taken by him from this perspective. Well done Leslie . Your preparation skills make the images so believable.
October 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise