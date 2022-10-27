Previous
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Photo 1101

Bones- ROADTRIP
Leslie- We're just going to the grocery store
Bones- I'm up for that
Leslie- (4 MORE DAYS ...Shhh don't tell Bones)
Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Corinne C ace
She seems happy for the ride!
October 27th, 2022  
katy ace
So good to see that he is practicing safety first even for a trip to the grocery store. It doesn’t seem possible there’s only four more days left. you have outdone yourself again this year
October 27th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Haha so cute..................wow Year 9 already!
October 27th, 2022  
