Photo 1101
Bonetober Year 9
Bones- ROADTRIP
Leslie- We're just going to the grocery store
Bones- I'm up for that
Leslie- (4 MORE DAYS ...Shhh don't tell Bones)
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4532
photos
199
followers
88
following
301% complete
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
8
3
1
NIKON D750
22nd October 2022 8:33am
skeleton
,
car
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2022
Corinne C
ace
She seems happy for the ride!
October 27th, 2022
katy
ace
So good to see that he is practicing safety first even for a trip to the grocery store. It doesn’t seem possible there’s only four more days left. you have outdone yourself again this year
October 27th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Haha so cute..................wow Year 9 already!
October 27th, 2022
