Photo 1102
Bonetober Year 9
It's so fun playing in the leaves
Raking not so much
Now to take a shower, god only knows what else is in this pile.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4534
photos
199
followers
88
following
NIKON D750
28th October 2022 3:48pm
skeleton
leaves
fall
halloween
bones
bones2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like your hand could make a good rake
October 29th, 2022
Rick
ace
Looks like Bones is having a great time in the leaves. Great shot, with the falling leaves.
October 29th, 2022
