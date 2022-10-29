Sign up
Photo 1103
Bonetober Year 9
You're never too old to swing and this one's amazing. Hope the neighbors don't mind me trying it out. You know what they say
"It is better to act decisively and apologize for it later than to seek approval to act and risk delay or objections".
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
3
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4536
photos
199
followers
88
following
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th October 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
swing
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2022
katy
ace
Looks like it will be a fabulously fun time for him! I noticed his cap says route 66 in this photo but I am certain I saw it say Bones in a different one
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fun
October 30th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
He always looks so smiley
October 30th, 2022
