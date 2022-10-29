Previous
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Photo 1103

Bonetober Year 9

You're never too old to swing and this one's amazing. Hope the neighbors don't mind me trying it out. You know what they say
"It is better to act decisively and apologize for it later than to seek approval to act and risk delay or objections".
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Looks like it will be a fabulously fun time for him! I noticed his cap says route 66 in this photo but I am certain I saw it say Bones in a different one
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fun
October 30th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
He always looks so smiley
October 30th, 2022  
