Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Photo 1105

Bonetober Year 9

Oh no, when you think you are safe relaxing out back and Rex shows up. Bones wake up !!!!!

Will Bones survive for Year 10 ????????? I'm thinking his days are over. Bye Bye Bones

Happy Halloween 2022
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
summerfield ace
i bet you, he's coming back next year. aces!
November 1st, 2022  
katy ace
My money is on Bones! He has mad survival skills!

Too cute and a wonderful cliff hanger photo Leslie
November 1st, 2022  
