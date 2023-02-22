Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Month Of Hearts

Some ideas don't really materialize but going to document the try. This selfie capture wasn't easy but I was determined.

Camera on tripod behind me. First got focus standing in front with my little clicker. Turned lens focus to manual so it wouldn't refocus. Set timer on camera with 10 second delay. Triggered shutter timer, quickly sat on deck bench with back to camera and raised arms above head to make a heart. Hoped I was positioned right and that I got the focus. Gave room to crop photo. It was a crap shoot and happened quite a few times. Lightened area inside heart using lightroom.
Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
That really was a pretty clever way of shooting this and love the way you lightened the heart area
February 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
What magnificent effort you put into this terrific shot. It took lots of planning and it paid off.
February 22nd, 2023  
