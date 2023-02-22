Month Of Hearts

Some ideas don't really materialize but going to document the try. This selfie capture wasn't easy but I was determined.



Camera on tripod behind me. First got focus standing in front with my little clicker. Turned lens focus to manual so it wouldn't refocus. Set timer on camera with 10 second delay. Triggered shutter timer, quickly sat on deck bench with back to camera and raised arms above head to make a heart. Hoped I was positioned right and that I got the focus. Gave room to crop photo. It was a crap shoot and happened quite a few times. Lightened area inside heart using lightroom.