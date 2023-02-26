Sign up
Photo 1134
Month Of Hearts
These candy hearts have been going strong since 1902.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
3
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4646
photos
190
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th February 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
hearts
,
moh2023
Beverley
Tempting and super colourful
February 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sweet!
February 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot , they have been around for ever
February 26th, 2023
