Previous
Next
Photo 1147
Month Of Hearts
This heart is just a memory and a photo for my Feb. project.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4811
photos
165
followers
81
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th January 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
hand
,
heart
,
moh2024
Krista Mae
ace
I love it! So pretty!
February 3rd, 2024
