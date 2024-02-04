Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1151

Month Of Hearts

Yes, I did buy the spoon for photos. LOL Didn't realize how bad the reflections would be !
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Ok, this is too cute! Very creative.
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise