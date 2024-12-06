Previous
Behind the scene by lesip
Behind the scene

Set tripod up. Set timer to take 9 shots ( max in camera setting) . Hit shutter button, crawled under Christmas paper and man handled Tiny T in the hole. LOL
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Leslie

@lesip
You got a great result!
December 7th, 2024  
