Photo 1177
Behind the scene
Set tripod up. Set timer to take 9 shots ( max in camera setting) . Hit shutter button, crawled under Christmas paper and man handled Tiny T in the hole. LOL
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
bts
Jessica Eby
ace
You got a great result!
December 7th, 2024
