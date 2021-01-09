Previous
Next
Standing Tall by lesip
9 / 365

Standing Tall

Sharing another shot from Thursdays Snowy find. We found him right after sunrise and took photos for about 45 minutes then we went on the search to see if we could find any of his friends. There are definitely 2 and rumor has the number of visiting snowy owls at 4. Two hours later on our way back with zero luck finding more he was still there. It did take us a little while to find him again even having noticed the mile marker he was at. Sunrise had the pinkish skies but now the sky was a pretty blue.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
What a beautiful image!
January 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
That really must have been exciting for him to stay so long
January 10th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Outstanding!!!!! So happy for you! He is Beautiful!
January 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise