Standing Tall

Sharing another shot from Thursdays Snowy find. We found him right after sunrise and took photos for about 45 minutes then we went on the search to see if we could find any of his friends. There are definitely 2 and rumor has the number of visiting snowy owls at 4. Two hours later on our way back with zero luck finding more he was still there. It did take us a little while to find him again even having noticed the mile marker he was at. Sunrise had the pinkish skies but now the sky was a pretty blue.