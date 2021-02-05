Sign up
Previous
Next
35 / 365
Waiting For Peanuts
When I saw him on the branch out the window and went a grabbed the camera. Glad he waited.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3845
photos
215
followers
99
following
32
964
965
33
34
966
35
967
6
3
4
Year 10
NIKON D750
5th February 2021 9:32am
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
squirrel
Milanie
ace
What wonderful lighting you caught
February 5th, 2021
KWind
ace
Excellent clarity and dof.
February 5th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Wow! Fantastic details.
February 5th, 2021
